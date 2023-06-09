KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 185-acre park is bringing the community together with a day out in the sun.

On Saturday, June 17 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm The Lakeshore Park Conservancy will be holding their third annual Summer Picnic at the HGTV Overlook. Guests can purchase tickets ahead of time or at the event.

This event will feature live music, cold beverages, great views, and fireworks to end the evening and commence the summer.

The day will be hosted by WATE Six on Your Side’s Tala Shatara.

Guests can bring their own picnic meal or order a curated picnic meal for two from several of Knoxville’s best restaurants including Ham n’ Goody’s, Holly’s Gourmets Markets & Cafe, Osteria Stella, Yassin’s Falafel House, and more.

Eventgoers can also bring their own picnic or purchase their picnic set up for them with a blanket or table, a handmade vase with wildflowers, and a bottle of wine of their choosing. An additional fee will be required for setup.

The Lakeshore Park Summer Picnic is an annual fundraiser that provides support for the ongoing management of the park.

Park amenities have grown over the last 10 years with features including a baseball field, children’s playground, chapel area, and more. Currently, they are putting the finishing touches on Phase 1 and will soon be starting Phase 2 which will include a basketball and pickleball court, adult fitness spots, and more parking.

The Lakeshore Park Conservancy is dedicated to managing, preserving, and enhancing the park for years to come. For more information and to get involved with the park, visit their website.