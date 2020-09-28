Lakeway CASA to host inaugural Hike-a-Thon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lakeway CASA is challenging people across Tennessee to get out and hike. It is part of the organization’s inaugural Hike for CASA event, a virtual challenge to hike, walk or bike as many trails, or miles, as possible during the month of October.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, and is a program that recruits, trains and supports community members to serve as court-appointed volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children in Sevier County.

For more information on the Hike for CASA, visit https://hikeforcasa2020.causevox.com.

