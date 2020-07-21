Laptop Adventure Program hopes to bring 300 laptops to East Tennessee youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – RCN Technologies is joining forces with the Emerald Youth Foundation to continue technological education for students in East Tennessee.

This local telecommunications agency identified 300 different students with the Emerald Youth Foundation who have limited to no computer access and created the Laptop Adventure Program, as a solution to this problem.

This partnership aspires to bring students the technology they need to succeed in school by taking “old laptops on new adventures, to make a big impact on a child’s future.”

Here’s how to donate:

Confirm your machine meets the minimum specifications needed for reconditioning (see below). Drop off your laptop at one of our laptop collection sites. Smile and know that something that was likely going to collect dust in a drawer will have a major impact on a child’s life…because of you.

Here’s what to donate:

Types of Computers Accepted

Chromebooks (preferred)

Laptops (all major brands)

Minimum Laptop Specifications

64-bit x86 processor or equivalent

At least 2 GB of memory (RAM)

Hard drive (4 GB or larger)

USB port

There are currently five donation drop-off locations to donate these laptops to East Tennessee youth:

The laptop adventure program will be taking donations until July 31st. For more information on the program, e-mail RCN Technlogies at info@rcntechnologies.com.