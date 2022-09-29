KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville.

StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year.

The sale will be going on in Powell at the Knoxville Expo Center until Sunday, October 2. There is no cover charge to get in.

This year over 30,000 items are ready to find a new home. The Fall sale is great for anyone looking to add more cooler weather clothing to your closet, without breaking the bank. Fall fashion, winter coats, and gameday apparel are favorites, and if you can splurge a little more, the luxury sale is one to shop too.

Founder, Sarah Mcaffry, is excited that StateMint is going beyond East Tennessee. The event has officially franchised with Ashville, NC holding their very own StateMint sale.

There are many ways to also be involved with this event. Many have the chance to consign, shop, and volunteer to work the event. Although selling and working the event is closed, there will be another opportunity when their Spring sale comes in March of 2023. Seller registration will open up in a couple of months.

Workers of the event get perks such as early shopping access and money off items sold. You can help tag items, check-out shoppers, and organize the floor.

For more information, dates and times, visit their website.