KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 9th Annual Street Rod National South event is happening this weekend! It’s the largest and most spectacular street rod, muscle car, and custom truck and car show, and it will be happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5th, 6th, and 7th at Chilhowee Park & Expo Center.

You can get the chance to see nearly 1,500 street rods, muscle cars, custom cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles from all over the South Eastern United States and farther, each manufactured more than 30 years ago.

In addition to lots of chrome, beautiful paint, and luxurious interiors, these cars have modern chassis features added such as state-of-the-art suspensions, four-wheel disc brakes, along with comfort features like air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, exotic stereos, and much, much more. An action-packed weekend with a truly unique blend of rods, customs, muscle cars, and specialty vehicles offering something for everyone. Plus, every vehicle entering the event will be eligible for any and all awards and giveaways presented during the weekend.

There will be a variety of cars and trucks in attendance ranging in value from $8,000 to $100,000 each with an average of $28,000 per vehicle. That means there will be a total worth of over $42 million dollars in attendance.

Cars will be on display for public viewing throughout the day, along with a variety of events. Streets of Rods, 29 Below Rodders, Pro’s Picks, Model Car Display, Games & Coloring Contest, Thursday night Kick-off Party at Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs and NSRA Safety Inspections to name a few.

This is the 36th year of the Super Prize Program. There will be just under $54,000.00 in Super Prize giveaways, plus a special “NSRA Sunday $weep$take$” giveaway (three – $2000.00 prizes) presented to the participants of the Street Rod Nationals South, all compliments of the National Street Rod Association.

On Sunday, May 7th, the “Circle of Winners” will be featured on the grounds, with the award-winning street rods of the 49th annual Street Rod Nationals South on display. The awards ceremony will follow at the outdoor stage.

Dozens of manufacturers and dealers of specialty automotive equipment will be on display and selling their parts, accessories, and supplies in the exhibit building and on the grounds during the three days of the event. A special “Women’s World” section will feature arts and crafts from the area’s finest artisans. Returning will be the “vintage parts swap meet” offering used and/or old original automotive parts for sale. Sunday rodders worship service, good food, and total family fun each and every day, plus much, much more.

All activities are open to the public. Hours for the show are Friday and Saturday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Sunday 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM. The exhibit building opens at 9:00 AM each day.

For more information on the National Street Rod Association, check out their website.