KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Head out to the Man Show to learn how you can find a career in mechanical trades and service.

Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 will be one of many onsite at the 3rd annual Man Show happening March 3 and 4 at the Jacob Building in Chilhowie Park.

Stop by their booth to learn how they provide state of the art training for those interested in mechanical labor.

They have been catering to the East Tennessee community for more than one-hundred years and continue to update their skills and invest in their employers. With over 300 million spent every year on training, they continue to employee and train those interested in the piping industry.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 523-7413.