KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a circus performance that is eye-catching, show-stopping, and truly incredible. Circus Vazquez, a world-class entertainment show, will be in Knoxville for one final weekend.

The fun will include lots of thrill, light shows, a live orchestra, and very talented high-level acrobats, dancers, and aerialists.

Circus Vazquez will be in Knoxville, at the West Town Mall from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25. Tickets can be found online and at the door. The shows run daily and will include your favorite things that you find at the circus, like trapeze artists, jugglers, and so much more.

Circus Vasquez was founded in 1969 by Circo Hermanos Vazquez in Mexico City. Nearly 18 years later, the circus went on to perform all around the world at notable locations. They finally started performing in America in 1993 and have been considered one of the longest-running circuses in the world.

For more information on the circus, visit their website.