KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Today we are at Baker Creek Preserve (while supplies last) giving out free bike helmets. This community program is put on by WATE 6 on your side, The YMCA of East Tennessee, and Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee.

Today at Baker Creek Preserve WATE 6 on your side will wrap up its Free Bike Helmet Giveaway so if you want to stay safe while biking this summer, come and see us. Monk, a professional cyclist and manager at the YMCA of East Tennessee, is on site to help you choose the right size and get your helmet properly fit to your head. We will be out there while supplies last or until roughly 6pm this evening of June 15th.

For more information visit both the YMCA of East Tennessee and the Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee websites