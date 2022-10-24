KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Sometimes holidays can sneak up on us but if you find yourself looking for a last minute Halloween costume this year that is also budget-friendly, The Effortless Girl is here to help.
Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl shares two simple DIY projects that are sure to spruce up your Halloween festivities. First is a “Spooky Candle” that is fun for the whole family.
Spooky Candles
- Pool Noodle or Pipe Insulation
- Black Spray Paint
- Cardboard Square
- Glue
- Candle for melted wax
- Battery Candles
Next up for those of us that excel at the last minute here are some great DIY costumes that will not break the bank.
DIY Costumes
Pineapple
- Paper Towel Roll Center
- Plastic Headband
- Green Paper
- Glue
- Yellow Shirt
Cotton Candy
- Pink Shirt
- Pillow Fill or Cotton
- Pink Paint
- Headband
- Paper Towel Roll
- Glue
Hot Cocoa Mug
- Cardboard
- Paint
- Tape
- White Balloons
For more information and other great projects that you can try yourself at home visit The Effortless Girl website.