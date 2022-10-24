KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Sometimes holidays can sneak up on us but if you find yourself looking for a last minute Halloween costume this year that is also budget-friendly, The Effortless Girl is here to help.

Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl shares two simple DIY projects that are sure to spruce up your Halloween festivities. First is a “Spooky Candle” that is fun for the whole family.

Spooky Candles

  • Pool Noodle or Pipe Insulation
  • Black Spray Paint
  • Cardboard Square
  • Glue
  • Candle for melted wax
  • Battery Candles

Next up for those of us that excel at the last minute here are some great DIY costumes that will not break the bank.

DIY Costumes

Pineapple

  • Paper Towel Roll Center
  • Plastic Headband
  • Green Paper
  • Glue
  • Yellow Shirt

Cotton Candy

  • Pink Shirt
  • Pillow Fill or Cotton
  • Pink Paint
  • Headband
  • Paper Towel Roll
  • Glue

Hot Cocoa Mug

  • Cardboard
  • Paint
  • Tape
  • White Balloons

For more information and other great projects that you can try yourself at home visit The Effortless Girl website.