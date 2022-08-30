KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for a weekend full of flavors.

On Sunday, September 4 from from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Big Kahuna Wing Festival will be back for their 9th year. Tickets are still on sale.

The event has become one of the country’s best culinary attractions all across the country. The day will feature a full schedule of wing eating contests, cooking competitions, live music, and more.

It is a full day of fun, food, flavor, and philanthropy. Proceeds from the event will go back to support various organizations including, the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Empty Stocking Fund, Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley, and the University of Tennessee’s Culinary Institute.

For more information and full schedule rundown, visit their website.