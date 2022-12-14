KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s take another look into one of Knoxville’s oldest shopping centers to get that last minute holiday shopping center done.

Planet Xchange:

Shopping second-hand this holiday season can not only give an article of clothing a new story but also be cost effective as well.

Whether you are looking through an antique store or consignment boutique, you can find a beloved item that will be beloved for years to come.

In fact, second-hand gifting is on the rise due to inflation. Global Data research surveyed 1000 women on their shopping habits. The findings show that younger consumers are often more likely to gift a used item in mint condition. Out of these 1,000 women, 47 percent of them are interested and willing to shop these items.

The term gift to thrift is now more relevant than ever.

In Knoxville, there are hundreds of consignment stores and antique shops to choose from. Planet Xchange has been in Knoxville for over 26 years. Whether you are looking to buy or sell, they can assist throughout the whole process. They have over one hundred brands and say you can get all of your shopping done in just one store.

“Buying a secondhand gift is no longer considered taboo. It’s recycling, and many families are committing to buying only second hand for this reason,” says owner Beth Boline.

If you are looking to sell, click here to get started.

Shop clothes, shoes, purses, and more for all ages at their store. They even offer gently used vintage pieces as well.

For more information, visit their website and Facebook page.

me and co:

Personalize any item at this local shop.

Give the gift of customization this holiday season. Me and Co can add a special name, date, or phrase to pretty much any item you have.

From Easter baskets, ornaments, clothing hangers, and more you can find the perfect gift that will have so much meaning.

Look below to see what you can find in the shop.

If you are looking for a last-minute gift or stocking stuffer, this is the place for you. Visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 865-705-4620.

LaLa Nails:

The holiday season can bring out much stress and worry, so why not give the gift of self-care this holiday season?

Nothing says I see how hard you work than gifting the perfect relaxation day for the ones who need it most.

About 85 percent of women ensure they take good care of their nails. Not just for the simple fact that they feel beautiful, getting you nails done is a form of relaxation and restoration in your overall well-being and mental health.

LaLa Nails offers a wide range of products and services for the hard worker in your life. Give the gift of a relxaing spa day and watch your special person’s stress melt away.

Check out their work below.

They also offer group parties for special occasions. Give them a call at (865) 312-9122 or visit their website to book now.

GolfTec:

When it comes to fine tuning your golf game, the devil is in the details. But never fear because GolfTec located in the Gallery Shopping Center specializes in helping you to find the perfect swing. From one-on-one golf lessons with knowledgeable professionals to custom club fittings that will push your game to the next level, GolfTec excels at providing seasoned insight into your golf game.

Using state of the art technology to track your progress, GolfTec can analyze every movement of your swing showing you the results of minute changes that will give you the advantage with higher accuracy and longer distances. Assisting golfers of all ages GolfTec is the perfect gift for the golfer in your life wanting to improve their game and find their swing.

For more information visit GolfTec at the Gallery Shopping Center or visit the GolfTec website.

Orange Mountain Designs

If you are looking for a gift for the Volunteer in your family there is no better place than Orange Mountain Designs. As the official provider for the Lady Vols there is something for every Vol fan at Orange Mountain Designs, where guests can have the ultimate lady vols shopping experience. From signed merchandise to player jerseys to athletic gear for the whole family there is no shortage of great holiday gift ideas at Orange Mountain.

For more information it is always best to pay Orange Mountain Designs a visit in the Gallery Shopping Center or visit the Orange Mountain Designs website.

Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop specializes in helping you to create a natural oasis within your backyard. From specialty bird feeders with a variety of looks to ways of controlling neighborhood pests that may steal from your feeders, if you want to attach local birds to your home there are no better experts than Wild Birds Unlimited.

Bring the beauty and birds of the Great Smoky Mountains into your backyard with the experts at Wild Birds Unlimited. For more information visit their store at the Gallery Shopping Center or visit the Wild Birds Unlimited website.

Tomato Head

Half delicious eatery that caters to most diets’ half community gathering spot, the Tomato Head is a local staple that offers a variety of options that will cater to any pallet. From specialty cocktails to locally sourced entrees, the Tomato Head specializes in taking the flavors of East Tennessee and creating unique flavors that can be found nowhere else.

Although having an extensive menu that caters to vegetarians and vegans, there are many options for the carnivores out there. For more information or to look at the menu visit the Tomato Head website.