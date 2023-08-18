KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hip to Be Square, a comedy club in downtown Knoxville, has become the Scruffy City’s first-ever spot for some of the hottest international standup comedy.

The comedy club brings in some of the best comedians from around the world, including Caitlin Peluffo, who will be making her debut on Friday, August 18th, and Saturday, August 19th at 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

The performances will be at the Hip to Be Square Comedy in the Square Room, which is located in the middle of Market Square.

To learn more about Hip to Be Square and to get tickets, check out their website.