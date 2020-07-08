Laundry hacks to make your life easier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Laundry can be daunting, especially for busy families. Jessica Albright from Organized and Simple Living joined us with step-by-step laundry hacks to simplify the process and help make your life easier.

Albright said the best approach is to create as few steps as possible. She suggested only having two laundry baskets in your room, none in the bedrooms or anywhere else in your house.

As far as a schedule, she said to start a load from each day before bed on delay, then move to the dryer first thing in the morning. Make this part of your routine, including folding one load each day and put away, right away. If possible, have family members put heir own close away to help.