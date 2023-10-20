KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You might know her from her “Get Ready with Me” looks on social media. Jessica Robinson is Designer and CEO of Laura Faye, a luxury leather handbag company based in Knoxville.

She is a designer and stylist who started at the kitchen table learning to sew on YouTube and making everything herself, Now, her company has taken off and now has a manufacturing company selling both wholesale and retail.

Laura Faye can be seen carried at New York Fashion Week and across the world, and the company’s signature bag is an original design, “The Mini Clutch”.

The next big luxury name brand in handbags is here, right in East Tennessee.

You can find her luxury boutique items on her website.