KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Laura Faye is a luxury leather handbag company run by Jessica Robinson, a self-taught leather seamstress. Laure Faye features its well-known original design of “The Mini Clutch”, which is exclusively handmade. Laura Faye has made its way globally and is a company committed to giving back, as well.

Learn more about the brand on their website.