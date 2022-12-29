MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lucas Abbot is a lawyer out of Maryville and has his own firm known as Shield Wall Legal. This wasn’t what he expected to become of his life, but after having a health episode from ice diving that sent him into cardiac arrest, he began to look at life differently.

“I was dead for about 40 seconds,” Abbot said. “When I came out of it, I decided, I’ve got to do something with this life.”

His journey began with the idea of becoming a doctor, but Abbot soon realized how much he enjoyed criminal justice and decided helping people as an attorney could be just as impactful.

“I realized lawyers are the ones that stand between the hurt and the people are trying to hurt them,” Abbot said.

Now with his own firm, Abbot is dedicated to changing archaic laws, exposing corruption, building businesses and providing legal services for those who can’t afford them.

Abbot has helped clients fight against unethical realtors or unconscionable laws. He’s even helped represent children from abuse in schools. His firm also loves catering to local businesses and making sure they are able to get off their feet.

It’s with his found passion for criminal justice after a scary experience that has helped him create the career he has today.

“I’m really just here to focus on people. It’s not about me, it’s about them,” Abbot said.

For more on Shield Wall Legal, visit their website.