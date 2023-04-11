KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The beautiful town of Farragut features more than 130 acres of parks, 16 miles of greenway trails, and lots of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.

One of the great options to check out is the Farragut Museum, which will be hosting a talk about the early life of Admiral Farragut on Sunday, April 16th from 1pm to 3pm.

Museum volunteer, Bill Rhodes, will be speaking about the early life of Admiral Farragut, who was commissioned into the U.S. Navy at 9 years old. The Admiral had a 60-year career, as he rose through the ranks to become the first Admiral in the Navy. He is best known for his heroic actions during the Civil War, especially for the Battle of Mobile Bay. Sunday’s talk will be an opportunity to learn more about his early years.

If you would like to tour the Farragut Museum, you will be able to see one of the largest collections of artifacts related to Admiral Farragut. Many of those artifacts includes his papers, which are housed in the University of Tennessee’s Special Collections Department for interested researchers.

The Farragut Museum is open to the public from 11am – 2pm Monday through Friday and admission is free. On Sunday, the museum will be open at 1pm for tours and the talk will begin at 2pm.

For more information about Visit Farragut and the other events they offer, click here.