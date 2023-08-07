Enthusiastic boy and girl experimenting and writing down the results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Museum of Science and Energy hosts a variety of educational events for all ages, including outreach programs.

During the outreach programs, AMSE and their educators bring fun and learning to you with personalized educational experiences. This option is great for homeschoolers or anyone else interested in learning from their own classroom.

Students can improve their education on a variety of topics, including biology, chemistry, energy, physics, space, plants, and animals.

Classes typically run for about 1 to 2 hours and are $75 to $110 per class.

To learn more about AMSE’s outreach classes, check out their website.