KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is ensuring those affected with Parkinson’s are taken care of.

PJ Parkinson’s has been serving the East Tennessee community members who have become affected by the disease. Parkinson’s affects men and women mostly 50 years and older, however, there are still reported cases for anyone under that age mark.

Having young onset Parkinson’s can cause the disease to go unnoticed. Ashley Gross Bruce, became diagnosed under the age or 50 and assumed her presenting signs to be the cause of another condition. It is rare, however, possible.

PJ Parkinson’s is here to help anyone of any age to cope and manage the disease. From support groups, o dance classes, the organization has it all.

On Saturday, May 14 PJ Parkinson’s will be hosting their annual Light Up the Night for Parkinson’s Gala. Tickets are now for sale.

For more information on PJ Parkinson’s and how they can help you, visit their website.