OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family game night is getting even bigger.

With the help of the American Museum of Science and Energy your kids can have fun while also keeping their education at the forefront.

On Friday, July 29 join the AMSE for a Family Game Night with the best board games that will bring out everyone’s competitive side. From retro vintage games to even today’s top gadgets, have a night full of fun and learning.

For tickets, head over to the American Museum of Science and Energy website and Facebook page.