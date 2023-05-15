KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Balloon Training Institute is offering a plethora of classing to learn balloon-making skills.

According to the Balloon Training Institute’s website, “We teach and you will learn, the brands and sizes of balloons, how to inflate along with the different brands of equipment to use, then we start slow… learn how to make sellable pieces such as topiaries, columns, arches, centerpieces, backdrop walls, tunnels, balloon drops, balloon sculptures such as the Cinderella carriage, dance floors and more. We even teach and keep you up on new trends such as organic swags, arches, and other breathtaking pieces!”

The company also focuses on teaching people skills to succeed in business. They provide instruction on marketing, pricing, profits, and sales.

To learn more about the Balloon Training Institute and its classes, check out their website.