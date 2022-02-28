KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All February long we are spreading awareness towards good heart health, as well as keeping you informed on how to be a lending hand during unforeseen situations.

Heather Roberts, trainer for CPR Choice and American Heart Association volunteer, came in to speak about Hands-Only CPR.

As apposed to regular CPR, Hand-Only does not utilize the airway, only chest compressions.

By becoming experienced and well versed in Hands-Only CPR, you can triple the chance of saving a life. It is simple and easy to learn and can pay off if you are ever presented with a declining situation.

Rescuers are taught to push on the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute. To easily remember, there are several songs that use the same tempo, such as Stayin Alive by the Bee Gees and Crazy in Love by Beyoncé.

For more information on Hands-Only CPR, visit the American Heart Organization’s website.