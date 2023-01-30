KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As this time of year is one that many take in more calories than planned, there’s a way to burn them just as fast. It’s a technique that uses infrared saunas to make sure guests are sweating it all out during their workout.

From hot yoga to cycling, there’s something for everyone to do that suits them best. According to Hortworx, during a session, the average person burns 250–450 calories during a 30-minute infrared workout and experiences another 350–600-calorie after-burn during the 60 minutes immediately following the workout. So to put it simply, even once the workout is over, calories are still being burned!

Gymgoers can also put in work at any hour as Hotworx is available to members 24/7. To learn more, visit Hotworx website or stop by one of their locations to find out how to try it for free.