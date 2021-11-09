KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have you ever wanted to try your hand at making sushi? Our friend Chris Richards, owner and chef at Blackie Chan’s sushi restaurant stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to show us how.

Blackie Chan’s is a mobile Sushi catering pop-up serving Knoxville and surrounding areas. Putting a new twist on traditional cuisine the Blackie Chan way. Bring nothing but the freshest and highest quality of food with seasonal menus using as much local products as possible.

