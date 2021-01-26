Learn more about protecting wildlife in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The UT Arboretum invites you to join them for their virtual talks and programs. These educational events are free opportunities to learn about various topics. The next program will be held January 28, 2020, focusing on “Innovations for Safe Wildlife Passages in the Smoky Mountains with Jeff Hunter.”



“Join us via Zoom on Thursday, January 28, when Jeff Hunter of the National Parks Conservation Association will discuss efforts to help wildlife have safe passage options in the traffic corridors in the Smoky Mountains . As our world warms, wildlife populations need to expand northward. Highways are formidable barriers to this movement. Hunter facilitates the work of nearly 20 federal, state, tribal, and non-governmental organizations collaborating to make a 28-mile stretch of I-40 near the Smokies permeable for wildlife and safer for people.”