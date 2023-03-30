KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stanley’s Greenhouse is a family-owned and operated garden center and plant farm in Knoxville, Tennessee. The greenhouse will offer a class on Saturday, April 1st, called “Nuts about Natives!”

The class offers people an opportunity to learn how to grow more plants that are native to East Tennessee in your garden and landscape. The seminar is free, and led by Joy Grissom, co-founder of the local nonprofit Native Plant Rescue Squad.

The seminar is a great way to help showcase why growing native plants can be beneficial, and which plants are the best choices in East Tennessee.

The owners of Stanley’s Greenhouse, Charles and Mary Kathryn Stanley, built their first greenhouse in 1955 on the family farm that has now been in the Stanley family for more than 200 years.

“Nuts about Natives!” will be held Saturday, April 1st from 10:30am to 11:30am at Stanley’s Greenhouse.

Stanley’s offers seasonal seminars, educational and hands-on workshops. For more information on how to attend Saturday’s “Nuts About Natives!” seminar, click here.