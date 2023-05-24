KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire is known as a national leader in private fire protection services, and they are helping provide you with information on water safety this summer both at home and on the lake.

Whether you’re at home, on the lake, at a pool, or even enjoying some beach time, Rural Metro Fire Department wants to make sure you are prepared in the event of an emergency.

Rural Metro emphasizes the importance of knowing the basics of CPR to help out in a life-threatening situation. They also are reminding people not to consume alcohol when operating a boat, and are reminding people to not “Boat and Drive.”

To learn more about CPR classes and other water safety tips, check out their website.