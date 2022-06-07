KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Birch Botanical Spa walks us through the process of holistic skincare, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

Skincare can be a bit of a foreign concept for many of us, but Birch Botanical Spa in Knoxville makes taking care of yourself easy. Without harsh chemicals and with a holistic approach to skincare, you leave Birch Botanical Spa feeling refreshed and revitalized without experiencing the dreaded “Healing process” that comes with chemical facials. For men in particular Birch Botanical consults with dietitians to help formulate a plan to heal your skin from the inside out.

