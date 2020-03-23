1  of  2
Learning and growing with Knox Kindermusik

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Kindermusik continues online music classes for kiddos amidst the world’s growing pandemic.

Although the class is no longer meeting in-person, long-time owner and teacher, Cindy Sugg, is using technology to teach music classes to new and returning Knox Kindermusik families to keep children engaged, learning and growing with music.

Online classes are five dollars per session and are offered via Zoom, a video conferencing app. For more information on these digital classes, contact Cindy Sugg at cindysugg@att.net.

