Learning more about Reverse Mortgage options with The Loren Riddick Team

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you’ve ever thought about looking into a reverse mortgage for your family, you aren’t alone! For years we’ve heard why this option isn’t for everyone, but today we are learning more about how a reverse mortgage could mean financial freedom for some seniors. Today our friend Loren Riddick with Thrive Mortgage and The Loren Riddick Team explains the benefits of a reverse mortgage and how you can get more information to see if this choice is the right one for you. For more information you can head to reversewisdom.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.