Learning to save lives with CPR for CPR Awareness Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– When every second counts, you want to know that you are prepared to help save a life, that’s why we are brushing up on our CPR skills during CPR Awareness Week. Partnering with the American Heart Association our friends from CPR Choice are showing us some of the basic techniques used in this life saving procedure and how you can learn these skills in just a few hours. Today our friend Cheryl Smith is showing us how to get started. To register for a CPR course you can log onto cprchoice.com.