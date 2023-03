KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Precision men’s haircutting, beard trims and shaves is the focus at Lefty’s Barbershop in North Knoxville. The local barbershop provides a garage feel, welcoming anyone who steps foot inside.

The owner, Matty Crigger, is sticking with the basics and hopes to provide each customer with more confidence than what they came with.

For more information, visit Lefty’s Barbershop’s website or Facebook page.