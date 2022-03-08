KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to celebrate like a true New Orleans native in Knoxville.

The Legacy Housing Foundation is gearing up for their 3rd annual Fai-Do-Do event. On Friday, March 11th get ready to be immersed in a night full of Cajun food, beads, and Mardi Gras style entertainment.

Roux du Bayou, a top-charting Cajun band, will be coming from New Orleans and bringing their style of music with them, on this special night.

The Legacy Housing Foundation has been operating and serving the Knoxville community for over 6 years. Their mission is to provide helpful resources and affordable housing communities for anyone in need.

This annual event allows all proceeds to go back into their organization, especially providing enough money and resources for their Good Time’s Party, an initiative to allocate and allocate everyday products.

Sponsors for the event include Design Innovation Architecture, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and more.

For more information on Legacy Housing Foundation and tickets to Fais-Do-Do, visit their website.