KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 60th Annual Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival will be back again this year in beautiful Lenoir City Park this weekend.

The festival will be on June 3rd and June 4th, with more than 180 crafters. Thousands of buyers and visitors from Knoxville and Loudon County shop gorgeous ceramics, glassware, metalwork, jewelry, baskets, and more!

Organizers say the quality of the event and the superb reputation of the crafters have made this one of the area’s most popular events.

In the past several decades, the GFWC Suburbia Women’s Club has raised thousands of dollars to help community charities, support scholarships, grants and other local needs. So far, they have raised over $700,000!

It’s estimated that 7,500 to 10,000 attendees will visit Lenoir City Park for the big event to shop from the hundreds of artists and vendors from all over the Southeast.

To learn more about the Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival, check out their website.