Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival to feature a variety of talented artists

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:13 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival will feature a variety of talented artists. Theresa Archuleta, one of the artists joined us with a closer look at her beautiful glass work. 

For more information on her work email archuleta.t@sbcglobal.net.

