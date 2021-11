KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the holidays can come a lot of stress, but Einstein Bros Bagels is hoping to make your holiday season a little easier.

With online ordering, you can fill your holiday table with foods that everyone in your family can enjoy. From bagel buckets to savory sandwiches and even fresh fruit, Einstein Bros Bagles will allow you to relax and enjoy time with your family and friends.

To learn more, or to order, download the Einstein Bros Bagels app.