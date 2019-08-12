Let Her Speak Conference giving women a voice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ‘Let Her Speak’ Conference is back with a special weekend edition for all of the ladies in East Tennessee. The event will be held Sunday, August 18 at Clinch River Brewing.

The event will focus on a single topic aimed at self-reflection, personal development and community connection. The mission is to give women a voice, to facilitate a deeper conversation, and identifying actions we can take within the community to inspire change and build a stronger support system for women in business.

Find more details here.