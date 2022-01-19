KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ancient Lore Village offers a one-of-a-kind experience throughout the year and their “Winter Games” are a special treat.

East Tennessee doesn’t let the cold months keep us indoors and Ancient Lore Village is ready to welcome guests for their “Winter Games” events. On top of an overnight stay in your very own hobbit hole, visitors will participate in archery, axe throwing, smores around the campfire, and so many more whimsical activities. But the festivities don’t stop there, Ancient Lore Village also holds trivia nights and will soon host a moonshine tasting with a paired dinner.

For more information about the events being held visit the Ancient Lore Village website.