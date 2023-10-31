KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Living East Tennessee crew is LIVE on location at the Farragut Branch of the Knox Co. Public Library for their Halloween Happenings!

The public can come out to participate and vote through Halloween on the Plotting Pumpkins Contest with Knox Co. Libraries. The Plotting Pumpkins event is a pumpkin decorating contest where each submission is based on a storybook character. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



Also, there are a lot more Halloween events happening on Tuesday. For more information, just visit their website.