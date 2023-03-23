KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How we understand weather and climate information has changed over time, becoming more precise through the development of technology. Now anyone can access information with a click of a button or through an app, like WATE’s Knoxville Weather app.

March 23 marks World Meteorological Day, which raises awareness about the importance of weather and climate information that are shared through meteorologist, like WATE’s very own chief meteorologist, Ken Weathers.

“I always say, my main goal is to keep everybody safe,” Weathers said.

Achieving that goal is what Weather’s aims to do on a daily basis through his forecasts, along with the rest of the WATE storm team.

The theme of World Meteorological Day for 2023 is ‘towards a weather-ready, climate-smart future,’ which emphasizes the need for weather and climate services that help keep people safe from the ever-changing impacts of the weather and climate change.