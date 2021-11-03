KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society for their First Thursday Nature Supper Club on Thursday, November 4th, 7:00 p.m. EDT to learn about East Tennessee’s over-wintering waterfowl.

With all of our regions many lakes, East Tennessee attracts an array of waterfowl that are only here during the colder months. In this program you’ll learn about a bevy of birds like coots, grebes, gadwalls, buffleheads, mergansers, redheads, little ruddies and many more fun dabblers and divers that can be found floating on our wintertime waters.

Learn more, and register, at utarboretumsociety.org.