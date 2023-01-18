KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – A local church is continuing to put your mental health first.

On Wednesday, January 25 at the Messiah Lutheran Church will be holding a free event on the practice of Resiliency. The event is free and open to the public. Dinner will also be provided after the program. Registration is online.

Dr. Ernest Brothers, Associate Dean of the University of Tennessee Graduate School, will be giving his personal testimony on how he has used persistence, faith, and resiliency in his life.

This program comes from a larger series the church puts on called Village Vibe. The church regularly goes out into the community to hear concerns, trials, and other skills they are having a hard time mastering. Resiliency and motivation were one of them.

The Messiah Lutheran Church takes pride in their welcoming and hospitable culture. “We open our doors to anyone and everyone who has ever felt they were not accepted,” say Michele Wilson, church member. “Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and others who might have felt discriminated against will always have a place at Messiah,” she adds.

For more information on the church and directions, visit their website.