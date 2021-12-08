KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business is getting into the holiday spirit with your kids at home.

Little Postage House is your one stop shop for design needs. They create custom weddings invitations, vintage postings, and now are tackling a new way to get creative.

Parents can order “letters from Santa” printed on peppermint scented paper, to get children in the holiday spirit.

Little Postage House also makes custom ornaments made from postage stamps. Have any worth using? They will create the perfect one.

Custom Ornaments by Little Postage House

Little Postage House, founded by Loly Orozco, started her business in the middle of practicing law in New York. She always had a creative side, but never knew how to channel it. Realizing that this was her calling, Orozco quit practicing law and went full time with Little Postage House.

To order some “letters from Santa,” or get custom designs, visit Little Postage House’s website.