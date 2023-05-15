KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sue Wickstrom, a Transformational Life Coach, is a teacher, leader, speaker, business owner, and co-author in Knoxville, Tennessee.

With years of experience, Wickstrom focuses on helping people find their purpose. She explains, “As a Transformational Life Coach, I help both men & women discover the life they’d love and provide powerful tools to manifest it! My programs are taken from 40+ years of study, world-renowned thought leaders, and proven systems that have transformed thousands & thousands of lives.”

The life coach’s goal is to help others reach their fullest potential and live their greatest dreams. She explains that she has faced many challenges in her life, and learned that the key to success lies in gaining clarity, overcoming limiting beliefs, and taking intentional action.

Wickstrom articulates, “I believe that a well-rounded and fulfilling life involves embracing all aspects of ourselves and the world around us. Life is a gift and has a finite timeline – why waste it?”

To learn more about Sue Wickstrom and her upcoming workshops, check out her website.