Life-sized dinosaurs at the Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A land before time comes to life with intricately designed, life-sized dinosaurs from one local East Tennessee artist.

Chris Kastner, founder and owner of the Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park, began this journey with life-sized dinosaur art in 2007 with a single dinosaur sculpture. Now, his creations take up acres of land in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

Kastner’s backyard attraction features more than 80 life-sized dinosaurs for visitors to enjoy at no charge. The park is located at 1065 Walnut Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618.

Contact Kastner and his team via Facebook, by e-mailing backyardterrors@gmail.com or through this online form for more information about the park.

