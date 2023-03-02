KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As many as 1 in 4 men have low testosterone. This affects every part of a man’s body, as well as his mind. An optimal testosterone level is essential for men’s health and wellbeing, which is what Lifespring Health Center believes in being able to provide.

Men’s testosterone level starts to decline after age 30. Low testosterone puts men at a greater risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other illnesses. Optimizing testosterone levels can reduce these risks and help men lose weight, feel more motivated, have more energy, sleep better, and increase sex drive.

Lifespring Health Center are the only dedicated men’s health/testosterone clinic on the northeast side of town. They also claim to be more affordable than other testosterone clinics in town.

The clinic will be at the Man Show and anyone interested can get a free Vitamin B12 shot, and enter to win a month of free testosterone optimization therapy.

