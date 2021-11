KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lakeshore Park’s first ever Holiday event is coming.

The 185-acre park is getting the holiday spirit. From 4-8 p.m. On Friday Nov. 28, festivities begin with family-friendly activities, food trucks, and live music.

The tree lighting will take place around 6 trees within the park. There is still opportunity to sponsor a tree this year.

This is Lakeshore Park’s first holiday event and they expect to keep it going annually.