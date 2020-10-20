“Light Your Porch Purple” to show support for domestic abuse victims and survivors

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. Marsy’s Law, a national organization dedicated to working with domestic abuse victims and survivors, is hoping you’ll help raise awareness by lighting your porch purple.

Marsy’s Law for Tennessee aims to strengthen the rights of crime victims across the state. The ‘Light Your Porch Purple’ campaign is an effort to raise awareness for domestic violence. For the month of October, Tennesseans may participate in the #LightYourPorchPurple campaign by replacing a porch light with a purple light and sharing a photo on social media using the hashtags #LightYourPorchPurple and #MarsysLawforTN. For more information you can visit marsylawfortn.com.

If you, or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.