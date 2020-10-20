“Light Your Porch Purple” to show support for domestic abuse victims and survivors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. Marsy’s Law, a national organization dedicated to working with domestic abuse victims and survivors, is hoping you’ll help raise awareness by lighting your porch purple.

Marsy’s Law for Tennessee aims to strengthen the rights of crime victims across the state. The ‘Light Your Porch Purple’ campaign is an effort to raise awareness for domestic violence. For the month of October, Tennesseans may participate in the #LightYourPorchPurple campaign by replacing a porch light with a purple light and sharing a photo on social media using the hashtags #LightYourPorchPurple and #MarsysLawforTN. For more information you can visit marsylawfortn.com.

If you, or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.