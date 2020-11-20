Lighten up your Thanksgiving menu with these tips from K’s Kwik Klean Kitchen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you watching what you eat this holiday season, but don’t want to miss out on all the fantastic flavors? Nutritional Therapy Practicioner Krystal Goodman has some great ways to stay on track, and enjoy some of your favorite Thanksgiving foods.

Tips For Staying on Track at Thanksgiving

1. Plan for what you will do. Think about what foods you always look forward to on that day and what will you bring or making swaps in recipes.

2. Use the balanced plate method but add in your favorite indulgence foods.

3. Think of ways to make your favorites better, such as:

– bulk up your foods with veggies

– lean out your meats by roasting them with healthy fats and fresh herbs

– make ingredient swaps for your favorite recipes like almond milk for heavy cream

4. Stay consistent with your meals before the dinner. Don’t skip meals.