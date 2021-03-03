Lights, camera, action: The Carpetbag Theatre shares plans on upcoming production that requires community involvement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Carpetbag Theatre, Inc. is gearing up for a brand-new production, virtually, of course!

Executive Director of the Carpetbag Theatre, Inc., Jonathan Clark, shares the vision for this new project that has yet to be named, but will focus on pandemic stories. Clark invites the East Tennessee community to join in on this story writing process that encourages community members to join story circles that will serve as the basis for script production.

To share a pandemic story that needs to be heard, sign up to schedule a slot for Sunday Story Circles kicking off every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.